LEAKED! New Kaizer Chiefs home and away kits

Phakaaathi Reporter

Leaked images of Kaizer Chiefs’ new home and away kits are doing the rounds on social media on Monday.



While Chiefs are yet to unveil their new kits for next season, Footyheadlines, a website that reports on leaked kits, has ‘revealed’ images of the new Amakhosi kits.



“The new Kaizer Chiefs F.C. 22-23 shirt is predominantly golden-yellow, featuring a geometric print across the front, back and sleeves that is applied in a way that gives it a subtle impression of stripes,” wrote the website.



“A clean design, the Nike Kaizer Chiefs 2022-23 away jersey is plain white with golden-yellow logos, as well as insets in the same color on the side hem.”



“The template used on the Nike Kaizer Chiefs 22-23 away football shirt is the same one as the Liverpool 22-23 home kit. The official color combination is White / Taxi.”



Following the ‘leak’ Chiefs fans took to the social media to voice their views on the new kits. While others welcomed the new designs, others were not pleased.



What’s your verdict on the Chiefs’ home and away jerseys?

Definitely getting the away jersey I've missed our white away kit — Who The F__k is (@Ntemza_1DA_) June 19, 2022