Chiefs-bound Swallows star speaks on relegation survival

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kamohelo Mahlatsi is one of the players who are expected to leave Swallows FC for Kaizer Chiefs next season.

The 24-year-old was in his first season in the DStv Premiership and was one of the better performers at the Dube Birds.

He was pivotal in Swallows surviving relegation through the PSL playoffs and says he enjoyed the freedom he was given by Swallows coach Dylan Kerr in their playoff games.

“What we told ourselves is that we are all going to work together (to save the team from relegation),” said Mahlatsi.

“We knew that we had to give it our all. And if we lost, then we would have lost knowing that we gave it our all.

“The coach told me that I can move around (on the field). If I see space, I can exploit it to try and help the team. Even the other players who I was playing with, they knew what they expected from me.

“We understood each other well. That is why we are where we are today (surviving relegation),” he added.

It is understood that his expressive displays and confidence on the ball is what attracted Arthur Zwane and his technical team to the Sebokeng born star.

And while the Chiefs are yet to confirm his signature, there are widespread rumours that he, Dillon Solomons and Lehlogonolo Matlou will be in the Amakhosi camp next season.

Chiefs have already released 10 players as the rebuilding process begins and have added two players – Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Khwinika, both from Stellenbosch FC – to their roster.

The Naturena side are also reportedly still chasing former Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu’s signature. Zungu is available as a free agent after his deal at Amiens SC in France ends at the end of June.