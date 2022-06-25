Sandilands to be the new Pirates goalkeeper coach?

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The departure of Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach Sjoerd Woudenberg might have opened doors for Wayne Sandilands to take over the job.



Sandilands’ contract is set to expire at the end of June and the club has said they would not renew it.

“Unfortunately my journey with Orlando Pirates FC has come to an end. I want to thank everyone at the club and I wish the club all the best for the future,” wrote the goalkeeper coach on his Twitter account.



With Woudenberg leaving Pirates, it is clear the Buccaneers already have a plan on who to add in that department. During a statement earlier this week where the club was announcing player departures, it was revealed that the 38-year-old Benoni born Sandilands is being considered for a new role at the club.

“Sandilands’ contract comes to an end on June 30 and will not be renewed however, the club is currently in discussions with management regarding another role at the club,” read a statement from Pirates about Sandilands.

Before the arrival of Woudenberg, Sandilands was in charge of goalkeeper training following the departure of Jyri Nieminen in December 2020.

The experienced Sandilands has over 17 years of professional football under his belt, with his career having begun at SuperSport United back in 2004.

He was later loaned out to Silver Stars (which was later renamed Platinum Stars) the following year, spending much of his time at the Rustenburg based outfit.

He later made a switch to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2009, where he spent seven years with the club, before joining Pirates in 2017.



It is still unclear if Sandilands has a goalkeeping coach license or not, but his experience speaks for itself.