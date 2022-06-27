Pirates coach announcement took Ncikazi by surprise

Mgosi Squad

Mandla Ncikazi is said to have been surprised by the arrival of the new Orlando Pirates coach Jose Reviero, who has been appointed as the head coach for the next three-years.

According to an insider at the club, the day before the Span born Reveiro was revealed, Ncikazi had a meeting with the players planning for the season.

“Ncikazi knew that there was someone coming, but he just didn’t know who and when will he be availed. He thought it was something that was going to happen during the season because he had already planned everything for the season. The pre-season training is there, he was ready and the players knew that they have to prepare for this week because they went through fitness tests last week,” said the source.

“But, as much as he was shocked and surprised, he still knew what was going to happen and all he wants is to see the club getting back to its old ways. Coach Mandla is ambitious, very ambitious and I am certain that he will work well with coach Jose. He knows the players, he knows what is needed at the club and the most important thing is that he always puts the club first. As much as he was shocked, he knows his responsibilities and the management of the club believe in him.