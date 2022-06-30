Kasi football tournament giving aspiring footballers exposure

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

In the last couple of weeks, there has been a lot of uproar about the talent at the DStv eKasi Champ of Champs.

And seeing teams rushing to sign talented players from this tournament says a lot about the exposure that amateur football needs in order for players to get recognition.



Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Moroka Swallows FC defender James Mayinga, also believes that the talent that has been on display at the eKasi Champ of Champs is massive and says he is not surprised to see teams signing players who raised their hands during the ongoing tournament in Soweto.

“You must understand that these players were not given as much exposure as they needed, especially when they were a bit young and I think SuperSport has done a good thing by televising these games. The talent is there, it is just that the coaches just need to make sure they fast-track these players and integrate them to the professional ranks,” said Mayinga.



A player that comes to mind when one thinks about kasi football is Tshepo “Skhwama” Matete, who rose to fame through amateur tournaments. Matete ended up signing a professional contract with Baroka FC back in 2015 when the club was still campaigning in the top tier of South African football.

At the Champ and of Champs, Xolani “Blackberry” Nkala of AT Mambas is one player that everyone was talking about and his silky touches and dribbling skills has since earned himself a contract with Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the GladAfrica Championship

“He is the type of winger that you want in your team and he is not afraid to take on defenders. There are just a lot of these players who are capable of making it in the DStv Premiership or even the GladAfrica Championship. Yes, some of them might be 25 or 27 year old, but if you can work on them, they can give you something as a coach,” Mayinga concluded.

TTM have also brought in on board Banele Sibisi and Sabelo Mhlambi from Ambassadors FC.