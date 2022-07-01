Banyana midfielder can’t wait to face Nigeria in Wafcon

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Having missed out in the Aisha Buhari Cup because of an injury, Banyana Banyana midfielder Bongeka Gamede can’t wait to play against Nigeria in their opening game of the Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) on 4 July in Rabat, Morocco.

The Buhari Cup was held in Nigeria, where Banyana defeated the Nigerians to lift the trophy. Unfortunately for Gamede, she had to watch from TV as she was nursing an injury.

Now back in the squad for the Wafcon, Gamede is looking forward to their opening Group C match against the Super Falcons and she says everyone in the squad is mentally ready for the tie.



“It’s been good (the long week stay in Morocco). I will say all glory to God because we are here because of him. And the camp has been good, each day we are getting ready for the tournament. I think everybody is focussed on what we want to do and how we want to play,” said Gamede.

“I always wanted to play Nigeria. I have played the Under-17s and Under-20s, but never got to play against the senior team. We want to win obviously, but it is a game of two halves, you never know what might happen. But I am sure that we will be focussed and go out there to give our best.”

Gamede made it clear that the team’s main objective is to win the tournament and she reveals that what makes Banyana get positive results is the unity they have within the squad.

“I think you cannot go anywhere if you are not united as a team, that’s what teams need most of the time, to be united on and off the field. We have players who play overseas, they help a lot. They push us a lot at training and that shows the unity we have in the team and how much we want to win. So, unity plays a big role in our team,” added the University of Western Cape midfielder.

After the Nigeria game, Banyana will then take on Burundi on 7 July and their last group phase game will be against Botswana on 10 July.