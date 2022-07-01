Chipezeze leads player exodus at Baroka

Khaya Ndubane

Relegated Baroka FC have released nine players players as they prepare for the life in the GladAfrica Championship.



Amongst those who have been shown the door at Bakgaga is Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, who is famous for pulling time-wasting antics whenever Baroka are in the lead in a match.



The 32-year-old goalkeeper joined Bakgaga from Chicken Inn in 2018 and became a regular in his debut season in the DStv Premiership and helped Baroka win the Telkom Knockout. The Zimbabwean shot-stopper remained Bakgakga’s first-choice keeper for the following season. He finally lost his number one spot to Oscarine Masuluke last season.



Other players who have been released by Baroka are: Richard Mbulu, Vusi Sibiya, Lungelo Nguse, Mohau Bowali, Athenkosi Dlala, Augustine Mahlonoko, Nhlanhla Mgaga and Thami Masiya.



Baroka, who were relegated after finishing last in the DStv Premiership last season, are expected to announce new arrivals either this week or earlier next week.