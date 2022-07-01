Kaizer Chiefs target recommits to TS Galaxy

Sibongiseni Gumbi

TS Galaxy have tied down Given Msimango who was one of the players that Kaizer Chiefs enquired about as they went about rebuilding their team.

Phakaaathi reported earlier last month that negotiations between the two sides were ongoing but it seems they have collapsed with Msimango opting to extend his stay at the Rockets for another two years.

Msimango had also openly experessed his willingness to switch over to Naturena if the two sides agreed on such a deal.

“I won’t lie, I am not sure what’s happening. I know these things are handled by the chairman (Tim Sukazi) but I can confirm that no-one has told me anything about joining Chiefs,” Msimango was quoted as saying by the Sowetan last week.

“I have always said that now I am ready for a new challenge, a bigger challenge for that matter. It’s really time for me to change environment but at the end of the day I can’t force the move to happen.

“I am only a player. The people who have powers to make it happen are the chairmen from both clubs (Sukazi and Kaizer Motaung). I won’t leave without Galaxy’s blessings at the end of the day,” he added.

But with Amakhosi having already roped in Zitha Khwinika from Stellenbosch, they look covered at centre back.

Msimango, who is 25-years-old this year, has been one of the consistent performers at Galaxy and was even captain of the team at some point.

His recommitment to Galaxy was confirmed by the club on their socail media platforms on Friday morning. The club also confirmed tha Orebotse Mongae had also extended his stay at the Mpumalanga clu until 2025.

The speedy and skilful winger was a marvel for the Rockets in what was a difficult season as they came face-to-face with relegation only to escape on the last day on league action.