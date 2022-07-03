Chiefs congratulate Sifama for Bafana call-up

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs have congratulated youngster Keletso Sifama on being called up for the Bafana Bafana squad will that will be competing at the Cosafa Cup this month.



The 19-year old Sifama joined Chiefs development back in 2018, where he was excelling in the Gauteng Development League, which prompted his promotion to the club’s reserve team.

Sifama continued to produce some electrifying performances in the club’s reserves, with the midfielder managing to earn promotion to the Chiefs senior team for the 2020/2021 season, but only made 10 appearances.

Sifama spent much of his time playing in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) for Amakhosi, but he was later loaned out to Pretoria Callies in the National First Division for the 2021/22 season and he is now back at the club.

“Congratulations to Keletso Sifama on your Senior National Team Call-up! The Men’s Senior National Soccer Team will participate in the 2022 Cosafa Tournament that will be played in Durban from the 05th to the 17th of July 2022,” wrote the club on their official Twitter handle.

At Bafana, the Chiefs teenager will be under the mentorship of Helman Mkhalele, who will be in charge of the team in the absence of head coach Hugo Broos.

The squad is filled with regular faces Sifama has been up against in the DDC, with Antonio van Wyk of Stellenbosch FC also included. Van Wyk was a star performer during last season’s DDC campaign, with the midfielder helping the young Stellies to the championship title.

Also included in the squad is Orlando Pirates’ goal-poacher Boitumelo Radiopane, who scored 24 goals in the DDC last campaign. The striker has since been loaned out to Cape Town Spurs for next season.



The Cosafa Cup will start on 5 July and is expected to finish on 17 July. However, Bafana, who are the defending champions, will play their first game on the 13th against Mozambique.