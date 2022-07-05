The ‘league’ cup is back as PSL announce new sponsor

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has found a new sponsor for one of their knockout competitions which had been in absent over the past two years.

The knockout competition was last played in 2019 when it was sponsored by Telkom and called the Telkom Knockout.

It will now be named the Carling Knockout Cup and be played by all 16 top flight teams.

“I kept everyone in suspense… you must understand that I am in the business of content creation, live content,” said PSL chairman Irving Khoza when he announced the sponsorship on Tuesday morning.

“We have the responsibility of increasing the happiness index in the country and we create conversations.

“I am highly elated because I am coming to answer the question that has been asked, ‘What are we doing with the Telkom Knockout Cup?’ Today I am announcing the new sponsor, Carling Black Label.”

This is a developing story and will be updated in due course