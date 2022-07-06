Sekhukhune United add five more signings

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sekhukhune United have continued to bolster their squad as they add five more signings ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.



Babina Noko have been busy in the transfer market, with the club having already brought in six players a couple of weeks.

Sekhukhune have made some decent signings, with the club bringing in Orlando Pirates pair Linda Mntambo and Tshegofatso Mabasa to strengthen their attack.

There is also Abednego Mosiatlhaga, Denwin Farmer, Ellias Mokwana and Train Tshepo Mokhabi are also some of the new arrivals at the club.

“Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signings of the following players. Thamsanqa Masiya, Lesego “Mish” Sebetlela, Trésor Tshibwabwa Yamba Yamba, Wonderboy Makhubu and Badra Ali Sangaré. Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signings,” wrote the club on their official Twitter handle.

The club’s total of new players is now standing at 11, with the team having parted ways with 14 players.



The club also boosted their technical team, with the arrival of former SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo as head coach.

Tembo will be working hand in hand with McDonald Makhubedu, who has since been appointed as the club’s senior coach, and Thabo Senong as the assistant coach.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune have also announced that they will be relocating to the Limpopo province.

The team will now be playing their home matches at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium.