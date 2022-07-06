Ex-Chiefs midfielder Baccus joins Australian club

Khaya Ndubane

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus has joined Australian A-League side Macarthur FC on a two-year deal.



ALSO READ: Shabba and Yeye set for Kaizer Chiefs return



Baccus joins Dwight Yorke’s side as a free agent, having been released by Amakhosi at the end of last season.

“I’m excited to be here and start a new challenge with this club,” Baccus told his new club’s website.

“I’m from this area, so I’m looking forward to being back here and getting start with the new coaches and my new teammates.

“With the new appointment of Dwight to the club, I think its an exciting time for the club and for us players learn from his experience at such a high level. I think the team is moulding to be a great one and I believe if we work together, we will do really well in the competition,” he added.



Macarthur CEO Sam Krslovic said: “Kearyn is a talented midfielder who adds value to what we are building here at the club.

“I believe Kearyn is a representation of the club’s core values and we look forward to having him here at the club as we strive for success.”

Baccus made 57 appearances in all competitions for Chiefs in his three-year stay with Amakhosi, scoring four goals and making two assists.