Maluleka hurt by Chiefs fans’ grudge against him over Sundowns move

Sibongiseni Gumbi

When George Maluleka left Kaizer Chiefs for Sundowns at the end of June 2020 it was just because his contract with the Naturena side had ended.

But what he had not anticipated was that two years later he would still be blamed and made culprit for Amakhosi losing the DStv Premiership title to Sundowns that season.

His contract ended while the league games were suspended owing to the massive outbreak of Covid-19 which led to the country being put under lockdown.

When the games resumed in September, Maluleka had already joined Sundowns. But he had been a critical part of the Chiefs side that enjoyed a healthy lead before the games were suspended. Amakhosi failed to get their momentum back at the resumption of the games.

“I can hear a lot of people are still unhappy or angry about the whole move from Chiefs to Sundowns… I have spoken about it a couple of times now,” said Maluleka on SAfm on Tuesday night.

“ I am with AmaZulu now and I just want to focus on my journey with them. I had, and still have a very good relationship with Kaizer Chiefs. I played to the best of my ability while I was there… I am getting very emotional right now. Eish…

“This happens worldwide in this industry and in business as well. Two parties could not agree and the next best thing was to part ways. Yes, it was at a critical time… my agent knows because they had the meetings.

“He and Chiefs know why we could not agree on terms. I was at Chiefs then, I moved to Sundowns and now I am at AmaZulu. I just want to focus on my new chapter.”

Maluleka did not have a great time at Sundowns as he struggled to become a regular feature as he was at Amakhosi. He has borne the brunt for that with some Chiefs supporters hailing insults at him at every chance they get.

“I know some people are angry (about my move from Chiefs to Sundowns) but I just want to move on with my life. Even today people still banter about it, but I move on.”

When he left, there were rumours that he had wanted to extend his contract for a few months so he could finish the season with Chiefs. Some fans feel if he had stayed, the team would have managed to lift the league title under then coach Ernst Middendorp.

“I really can’t comment on that. My agent was the one communicating with them on my behalf. At that time I was at Chiefs and Covid happened. At that time negotiations happened and from then there was a Bio-Bubble that happened.

“I don’t know what happened in that office, sorry. I had a very good time at Chiefs and I played with my heart. I went to Sundowns and did the same… People will be angry, people will be sad. It is part of the game… If I had still been contracted with them I would have honoured the contract.

“I have moved on from that. But I guess it comes with the territory of being in this industry because even today and obviously because people are angry… It really does not feel nice being blamed for something like this when people do not know the full story. But I guess it comes with the territory and I have to take it on the chin.”