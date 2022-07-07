How Royal AM ‘dug Zondo from the graves’ to coach in PSL again

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Khabo Zondo had decided to focus on his businesses which are in the funerals sector when Royal AM hauled him back to the thriving world of football.

A lot of local football supporters were surprised when the team nicknamed Thwihli Thwahla announced the former Tembisa Classic and Golden Arrows mentor as John Maduka’s replacement.

Maduka, who did well last season helping the side to a second place finish in the DStv Premiership and qualifying the side for Caf Champions League football next season, left abruptly for Maritzburg United.

Zondo was last a coach at professional level with Royal Eagles in the first division some six years ago. The club was then co-owned by Shauwn Mkhize who now owns Royal AM.

“I had been focusing on my businesses when Royal approached me,” Zondo told the Sowetan this week. “I am in the tombstone business. I am extremely excited that I have been given this challenge again to coach a top-flight side.

“I am very proud that I was chosen without applying for the job, that shows the club believes in my work.”

While Zondo may be excited, rumours going around are that MaMkhize, who is the club’s president and her son Andile Mpisane who is the chairman are not too happy with his hiring.

Sources have claimed that Zondo was brought on by his old friend Sinky Mnisi who is now the chief executive of Thwihli Thwahla. In early June, Phakaaathi reported that MaMkhize questioned the release of John Maduka in her presence.

“Nothing has changed with regard to my feelings about the game. I would love to see a team that attacks without fear. We want to be a team that will score a lot of goals.

“Looking at what we have, a player like (Kabelo) Mahlasela will be crucial in that style of play because I am looking at players who can take on defenders and all that,” added Zondo.