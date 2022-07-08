Maluleka surprised Sundowns let him go after ‘high praise’ from coaches

Sibongiseni Gumbi

George Maluleka’s departure from Mamelodi Sundowns left him with conflicting emotions.

On one hand, he was proud that he did his best. On the other hand, he was not sure why he was let go.



Maluleka was one of the first players Sundowns released as they prepare for the upcoming season where they are expected to continue their dominance.



“I would not say disappointed… Things happen for a reason and there is a reason why they could not keep me,” said Maluleka on SAfm this week.

“From then I have never looked back. I am with AmaZulu now and I am happy with my new journey. I think it was both parties, they did say that they would not be exercising their right to extend the contract.”

But while Maluleka understands that it is the nature of the game for players to come and go, what he did not get was that the coaches had spoken highly of him and his commitment.

“They spoke so highly of me… I had a good relationship with all the coaches. I spoke to all of them, and we had a very interactive relationship.

“But I am content with that decision being made because I did not play as much as I wanted to. We shook hands and we parted on good terms,” he explained.

And while he was spending more time on the stands or the bench, Maluleka was becoming the laughing stock of supporters from his former team Kaizer Chiefs.

But he managed to block all of that out and continued with his job like a consummate professional.

“I kept working harder and harder. There is no time to be sulking at this level. You just have to carry on and keep going. I did all I could to keep positive and whenever I was given a chance I gave my best.

“I was happy with my performances. We parted on good terms,” he added.



Maluleka has since joined AmaZulu FC in Durban.