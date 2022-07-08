Ex-Sundowns, Pirates star Teko Modise takes new career path

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Former footballer Teko Modise has revealed that he will be taking on a new career path.

ALSO READ: Maritzburg unveil new signings including former Pirates defender

The former Bafana Bafana star who also notably starred for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns hung his boots a few years ago at Cape Town City.

After that he became an analyst at SuperSport where his analysis were hailed as fresh and engaging. He was so good that at some point, as Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad reported last year, Irvin Khoza wanted him to be a part of Pirates’ technical team.

He however declined the offer as he wanted to pursue other interests before he could consider coaching. And it has emerged that Modise will now be a player representative.

According to SABC Sport, Modise has started a player management agency named The Prestigious Group.

“What I’m going into is a management agency. I think there’s a huge demand in the industry where there will always be new talent somewhere,” Modise was quoted as saying.

And it looks like The General, as Modise was known during his heydays learnt from his own experiences as he suggests that he will not have too many clients.

“With so much talent in the country, the biggest mistake agencies end up making is having too many clients and you end up having to handle too many people within your agency. Then they are unhappy because maybe they don’t get enough attention.

“And looking at how things are, there’s a lot of talent coming up and I’ve always been interested in talent management. So, that’s my new journey. My agency is The Prestigious Group.

“It was created a long time ago – it has been over two years now. I think that, maybe at first I was in doubt… is this really what I want to do?

“It was probably because I was overwhelmed by people who wanted to join at the time because then I was only pitching an idea.

“Right now, I feel confident and strong about it, and I think that’s the passion. I want to see people, not just talent but people behind the talent.”