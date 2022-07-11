Ellis praises young Majiya as Banyana win all three Wafcon group games

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Banyana Banyana beat Botswana 1-0 at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Morocco on Sunday night to write themselves into Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) history.



An 80th minute by young Nthabiseng Majiya was enough to earn Desiree Ellis’ troops a victory and a perfect record at the Wafcon as they registered a third win in three games to win Group C with nine points.

“It was a tough match, we expected it. We knew that they not going to hold anything back. Another thing is that we know each other very well and we all knew what was going to happen. So, it was a difficult match, but I have to applaud the players for applying themselves very well,” said Ellis after the game.

“The girls were united and they made sure that nothing gets past the defence. I am so happy for the youngster, Majiya. She has shown in the Hollywoodbets Super League that she has what it takes to be a top striker. I am glad she has proved it and now that she scored her confidence will sky-rocket. She has been working really hard and learning from the experienced players. Now she has scored in a big tournament, I just hope she continues doing everything that she has been doing to grow her game.”

Banyana will next take on Tunisia in the last eight of the tournament on 14 July. The North Africans finished as one of the best third place finishers in the tournament in Group B. They only recorded three points thanks to their victory against Togo.

“The stage is getting bigger and the competition is going to be tougher. It is the knockout stages and everyone wants to see themselves qualifying for the next round. We need to keep on doing the right things and being united as we have been throughout the tournament. That will help us in our mission to be successful.”