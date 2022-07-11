Duba impresses as Chiefs book spot in Diski Shield semi-finals

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs reserves secured their place in the Diski Shield semi-finals with an impressive win over SuperSport United at Wits Stadium on Sunday.



The Chiefs youngsters edged United 4-2, with goals from Aden McCarthy, Puso Dithejane and a brace from Wandile Duba.

Duba was star of the show for Amakhosi, with his exceptional performance seeing him walk away with the man-of-the-match accolade.

The Chiefs youngster, who impressed many on the stands with his silky skills, dedicated his award to the technical team and his teammates.

“I would like to thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play and all my teammates. We played really well as a team and I think we deserved the win. We have been working really hard at training and we want to go all the way and win this tournament,” said the youngster.

“We have to keep on doing the right things on the field and listen to the coach’s instructions, which will help us to go on and win the trophy. I am thankful for the award and I promised that I will keep on working hard so that I always give my best for the team.”

Chiefs will now meet Mamelodi Sundowns reserves in the last four of the tournament, with the two sides having met in the final of the same competition back in 2018, where Chiefs emerged as the first winners of the tournament.

The Downs reserves reached the semi-finals following their 2-1 victory over Orlando Pirates last Saturday.



In the other semi-finals, DStv Diski Challenge champions Stellenbosch FC will lock horns with Chippa United. The young Stellies beat Maritzburg United in their pursuit for their second silverware this year.

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys sailed to a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy to make it to the last four of the tournament.



The semifinals will take place next weekend, but the venue and times of the kick-offs are yet to be confirmed.