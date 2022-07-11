Hunt and Tyson reunited as SuperSport snap up Hlatshwayo

Jonty Mark

SuperSport United confirmed on Monday that they have signed former Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo on a one-year deal, with an option to renew.

Hlatshwayo, 32, who was recently released by Orlando Pirates, will reunite with new Matsatsantsa head coach Gavin Hunt, who he played for in six seasons at Bidvest Wits, including winning the DStv Premiership title in 2017.

“The signing of ‘Tyson’ is a wonderful addition for the club and he comes with a lot of experience. He was the Bafana Bafana captain as well as my captain at Bidvest Wits, we won trophies together and he’s definitely ready to get working and to get going again,” said Hunt.

“It’s a huge opportunity for him and for us at the club.”

Hlatshwayo joined Pirates after Wits were bought out in 2020, and while he helped the Buccaneers win the 2020 MTN8, his return to his boyhood club was generally a disappointment. He will now hope to revive his career at SuperSport, having also fallen out of favour with Bafana.

“SuperSport United is a team that is known to win trophies and I hope I can share my experience which means I have to equally work hard,” said Hlatshwayo.

“There is competition in the team which is good for the energy around the players as well as keeping the togetherness and I will make sure I earn my right to play.”