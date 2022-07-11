Zwane is still going strong, says Sundowns coach Mokwena

Ntokozo Gumede

The narrative going around on social media streets is that Themba Zwane is nearing the twilight of his career and cannot be a player that Mamelodi Sundowns can heavily rely on.



But his coach, Rhulani Mokwena does not agree with that train of thought, insisting that “Mshishi” still has the engine to meet the demands of the modern game.

Speaking to Masandawana Fan Vlog, Mokwena says the time for Zwane, 32, to slow down will come, but it is definitely not now.

Zwane was instrumental in Sundowns’ treble winning campaign last season. He featured in 25 DStv Premiership games and played a starring role in the Nedbank Cup and MTN8.

“It is very difficult to say the player cannot be part of the team because his talent makes him a focal point,” Mokwena explains.

“I don’t think there is ever a time where we say to the other players ‘pass the ball to Zwane, every attack must go through him’, I mean, what type of coaching is that? We have patterns and schemes but of course, the better players are always on the ball and they drive the attack and at the moment that’s what “Mshishi” does,” he added.

Downs had to let go of their former captain, Hlompho Kekana, 38, and Mokwena likened Kekana’s situation to that of ex-Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, who was also let go by Los Blancos and joined Paris Saint Germain.

“There will come a time where that sentiment is valid and that is mother nature. Ramos was the captain of Madrid, he wanted a two-year contract extension but they said ‘you are 34 years old, we can only give you one year’. It is the policy of the club, it’s not that he was not important to them,” he said.

He adds: “The game is going into a new direction and it’s taking us whether we like it or not. That’s why I am so obsessed with this game because it is moving and changing all the time. We are going to start having pre-match meetings with players in their rooms.”