Christmas comes in July for PSL clubs in KZN as MEC plays Mrs Claus

Sibongiseni Gumbi

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) based Premier Soccer League clubs will receive an improved financial boost ahead of the upcoming season.

ALSO READ: SuperSport are not Sundowns’ academy – Matthews

This was revealed by the provincial MEC for Sport and Recreation Hlengiwe Mavimbela at the launch of the KZN Premier’s Cup on Tuesday.

The preseason tournament was started a few years ago with the aim of giving KZN teams a good run in their preparations for the new season.

“Every team that participates in this tournament will each walk away with R625 000,” said Mavimbela. “I increased the stipend by R200 000 this year by adding an extra R40 000 for each team.

“Now where have you ever seen anyone get such an increase?,” added the KZN MEC jokingly.

The province currently has six teams in the paid divisions with five of those in the more lucrative DStv Premiership.

They are AmaZulu FC, Richards Bay FC, Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United, Royal AM and Uthongathi FC. Only the Cane Cutters ply their trade in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The other five are in the Premiership with the Natal Rich Boys having won promotion to the top flight at the end of last season.

The KZN Premier’s Cup will be played on July 30 and 31.



In the first game Richards Bay will meet MaMkhize’s Boys at 11am at Kings Zwelithini Stadium.

Then later on at the same venue, Uthongathi will take on Maritzburg United in what can best be termed eliminators. The winner on the day will meet in the semi finals the next day.

AmaZulu and Arrows will only start playing in the semi finals stage against each other, fighting for a place in the final later on on the day at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

The DStv Premiership games begin a week after this tournament and is then followed by the MTN8 where only two – Royal AM and AmaZulu – of the six KZN teams will participate.