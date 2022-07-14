Klate happy he won’t pack bags as he takes Chippa coaching role

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Taking the job of coaching Chippa United is like attaching a ‘target’ tag on your back as the club chairman Sivuyile Mpengesi is known for his itchy fingers, and new coach Daine Klate knows this very well.

Mpengesi pulls the trigger at the first sight of trouble. His rush to pull the trigger on coaches is believed to be the reason his team hardly makes progress in the DStv Premiership.

This is why Klate is happy that he is a local boy in Gqeberha and will not be packing any bags as he takes the job from Kurt Lentjies.

“Everything happened so quickly, the chairman called me after we beat TS Galaxy in the DDC Cup,” Klate said on SAfm on Tuesday.

“He said he’s impressed with what I’ve done and wanted to promote me. I said give me a day to think about it and after consulting with the family, I decided to take it.”

Klate was coaching Chippa’s development side in the DStv Diski Challenge last season.

“It also helps that I’m from PE and know the potential here. I had to start somewhere as a young coach and why not at home.

“I also retired here and worked as assistant to Gavin Hunt, so I kind of understand the dynamics of the club.

“At least this is my home, so I’m not packing any bags. If it doesn’t work out, I just go back home. I can only control tomorrow’s training and not worry about what happens after that. I’ll take it one day at a time.

“There’s a lot of talent here in the region and we want to make the most of it. We will have a proper look at the squad and see where we need to reinforce. But credit to Kurt for leaving me with a good squad.”