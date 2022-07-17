Ellis thanks Safa for Banyana support at Wafcon

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Desiree Ellis has lauded the South African Football Association (Safa) for their support with the team having faced some challenges ahead of their Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarter-final clash with Tunisia.



Banyana prevailed as 1-0 winners in that tie, which not only saw them qualify for the Fifa Women’s World Cup, but also move a step closer to reaching the final of the Wafcon.

“We have had a lot of challenges leading up to the Tunisia game and we really have to give a big thank you to the Association (SAFA) for supporting us through that and helping us get ready for the Tunisia game,” said Ellis.

“I would also like to thank Hollywood Bets for helping us professionalise women football and help prepare our girls to be more competitive.”

With the team now having booked their spot at next year’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, Ellis has thanked the players for their efforts and says the focus now is on the semi-final match against Zambia at Mohammed V Stadium on Monday.

“I want to commend the players even though it was frantic and hectic, they fought for each other and made sure that we did not concede. The pressure of qualifying is off our backs. It’s another pressure game (against Zambia)and we look forward to that,” she added.

“In each game we have shown that we can create and we just need to be more clinical. The Tunisia game could have gone in a different direction if we did not take our chances. These knock out games you get a once off and you don’t get a second chance. There are no three points and you need to make sure you win.”