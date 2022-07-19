Stellenbosch on the verge of second trophy with Diski Shield up for grabs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It has been an impressive year for Stellenbosch FC reserves, with the side having been crowned champions of the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) just two months ago and now the Diski Shield title is up for grabs.

This has proved that the work being put into their development structures is fruitful with the team getting positive results and unearthing new talent.

Antono van Wyk, Lebohang Nthene, Jayden Adams and Ayanda Mcaba were promoted to the senior team and recently, Liam de Kock, Lance Weaver, Oswin Andries and Devin Titus have also been promoted.

Having won the DDC, Stellies youngsters continued with their fine form in the Diski Shield, a top-eight tournament that involved all the teams that finished inside the top half of the DDC last campaign.

After brushing off Maritzburg United in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory two weeks ago, this past weekend, Stellies booked their spot in the final after beating Chippa United 1-0 in the semi-final.

Stellenbosch were able to do the job without key players Van Wyk, Nthene, Adams and Mcaba, who were part of the Bafana Bafana team that played in the Cosafa Cup.

The unavailability of some of their players meant the team needed to bring some new faces into the squad during the Diski Shield, but they still managed to impress with their good performance throughout the competition leading them to the last two.

Defender Kyle Jurgens shared some light on what transpires in their team and says new players don’t find it hard to adapt.

“It’s not about football only, it’s home. When new players come in we try to help them, we try to build a connection,” said Jurgens after his impressive display against junior Chilli Boys.

Stellies will take on Kaizer Chiefs in the final of the tournament, which will be played at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Saturday.