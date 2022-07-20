Cape Town Spurs sign veteran defender Allie

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town Spurs has secured the services of veteran defender Nazeer Allie, who recently parted ways with Maritzburg United.

The 37-year old veteran defender joins Spurs following a five-year stint with the Team of Choice. Allies was among eight players that were released by the club, including another veteran Clayton Daniels, who was also signed by Spurs for their 2022/23 season.

ALSO READ: SuperSport coach Hunt believes his old ways can still work in the local game

“Welcome home, Nazeer Allie,” wrote the Mother City based club on their official twitter account.

Nazeer has also played for Bidvest Wits, where he spent three years before moving on to Maritzburg.

The defender becomes a third experienced player brought in to bolster the squad by head coach Shaun Bartlett, with team having also signed Michael Morton, who was captaining Cape Town All Stars last campaign.

Spurs have also signed Sithembiso Ngobe, Alucius Wagaba, Jaydan Pietersen, Therlo Moosa and Maurice Finck for the new campaign.. They have promoted youngster Faiz Abrahams, who joins the senior team following some brilliant performances for the club’s under-19 side.

With their new signings, the club is certainly looking to bounce back to the DStv Premiership after they were relegated to the lower divisionn the 2017/18 season, when they were known as Ajax Cape Town. The club, however, hasn’t had a good run in the Championship.

Last season, they were among the bottom teams at the table and they finished in 14th place, escaping relegation to the ABC Motsepe League by a whisker.

Joining Spurs, Allie joins a club where his professional football career.