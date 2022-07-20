Chippa unveil a whopping 16 new signings!

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After confirming Daine Klate as the club’s new head coach, Chippa United unveiled 16 new players, including a Tanzanian and a Namibian international on Wednesday.

Abdi Banda, a Tanzanian international defender who was formerly on the books of Baroka FC is part of the new arrivals at Chippa. Banda first came into the country in 2017 after signing with Bakgaga, and he later moved on to Highlands Park.

Another international the club has secured the services of is striker Elmo Kambindu from Namibia, who joins Chippa from Mozambican outfit Costa do Sol.

Some of the other notable new arrivals at the Eastern Cape outfit are former Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala, Sipho Chaine, who was released by Royal AM and Khanyisile Mayo, brother of Cape Town City striker Khanyisa Mayo.

“The club has been working very hard to bolster our squad for the 2022/23 season. We have recently signed players from Cofimvaba, Tsomo and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape. Chippa United Chairman, Mr. Siviwe Mpengesi unveiled the new players during the Housing Handover today (Wednesday) in Deberha, eNgcobo alongside Eastern Cape Premier Hon. Oscar Mabuyane,” read a statement from the club.

“We are delighted to announce the following signings – Sipho Chaine, Justice Chabalala, Trevor Matome Mathiane, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Sirgio Kammies, Azola Ntsabo, Aviwe Mqokozo, Khanyisile Mayo, Diego Appollis, Shaquille Abrahams, Siseko Manona, Yurrig Conwood, Zanoxolo Mduli, Abdi Banda (Tanzanian International), Elmo Kambindu (Nambian International) and Nkosikhona Dube. The club wishes all new signings best of luck for the upcoming season.”

With the new signings, the club will be looking for a change of fortunes next campaign following a disastrous performance last season, where they almost found themselves relegated. Chippa managed to escape automatic relegation and going to the playoffs by finishing the season in 14th place, three points ahead of Swallows FC.