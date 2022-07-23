Chiefs beat Stellenbosch to lift Diski Shield title

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs reserves were crowned DStv Diski Shield champions following their 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC reserves at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale on Saturday.

Chiefs scored both goals in the second half, courtesy of star players Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala.

ALSO READ: Sundowns finish in third in the Diski Shield after victory over Chippa

This was the second time the young Amakhosi clinched the Diski Shield, with the Naturena based side having won the tournament in its first edition back in 2018.

Amakhosi bagged R200 000 for winning the tournament, which they will donate to a charity of their choice, while Stellies will get R150 000 as runners-up, which will also go to charity of their choice.

From the opening minutes of the game, Chiefs were the better side, with young Amakhosi managing to hold onto much more possession than Stellenbosch.

The Soweto-based side had numerous chances at goals, with striker Wandile Duba and Shabalala threatening, but they just could not find the back of the net.

Stellenbosch also had their moments in the game, with Antonio van Wyk pulling strings for the side. The game went into the break with neither team finding a goal.

With a trophy at stake, the second half was bound to be electrifying and the desperation for a goal was noticeable from both teams.

But, it was Chiefs who managed to break through. A pass found Duba inside the Stellies box and after initially it looked like Stellies had cleared the danger, the ball fell at Vilakazi’s feet. He unleashed a powerful shot to beat Stellies keeper Leigh Brandt and give Amakhosi a 1-0 lead.

Roy-Keane Avontuur was introduced for Stellenbosch to add some fire power in their attack. However, the winger was well dealt with by the Chiefs back four, who managed to keep him quiet.

That left the Glamour Boys to go on and seal the match, with captain Shabalala scoring the second.