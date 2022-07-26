IN PICS: Chiefs players and staff give their boss guard of honour

Phakaaathi Reporter

Kaizer Chiefs players, coaches and backroom staffers all came out on Monday to form a guard of honour for Dr Kaizer Motaung in celebration of his recently awarded doctorate.

The celebrations were led by Kaizer Motaung Junior and her sister Kemiso who were waving big Kaizer Chiefs flags as Motaung senior drove through to Naturena on Monday morning.

Motaung Junior is the club’s director of football while Kemiso is the digital manager. Motaung senior was conferred with a doctorate in recognition of his work in building Chiefs into an institution it is today by the University of Cape Town.

Look at the pictures from the event below: