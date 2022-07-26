City add American midfielder Bender to their arsenal

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Cape Town City will unleash a new central midfielder in the DStv Premiership next season in US-born Jordan Bender.

ALSO READ: IN PICS: Chiefs players and stuff give their boss guard of honour

The 21-year-old looks promising. He stands at 1.75m in height which is good for an attacker especially with City set for the Caf Champions League next season.

It will however be interesting to see how Bender adapts as this is his first stint outside the US.

“I have played for Orlando City in the professional environment and it was hard over there,” says Bender.



“In my first season I was competing with Luis Nani, (Alexandro) Pato was also there.

“But it was good to learn from those players… to see their professionalism, their skills that enabled them to get to the top.

“A lot of young players get discouraged when they don’t get that success that they see other young players enjoying. A lot of people quit too soon because they see how difficult it really is.”

Bender says while his start was difficult, he never gave up and kept working hard which is probably why he is now with the Citizens.

“I just keep chugging away at it and see what happens. I am not going to talk myself up right now, but I believe here at City is a perfect opportunity to prove myself as a player. Whatever happens, we will see.”

Bender is not the first player whom City have imported. They are the club responsible for bringing Chris David, Gianis Potouridis and Roland Putsche among others.

Both David and Totouridis failed to make an impact while Putsche proved to be a good player but had to leave when he felt homesick.

Bender will face stiff competition in the middle of the park at City as they have Thato Mokeke, Thabo Nodada, Relebugile Mokhuoane, Taahir Goedeman, Fidel Brice Ambina and Luphumlo Sifamba all vying for the same position as him.