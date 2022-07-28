Chiefs reserves star thankful for the support he is getting from the fans

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs reserves midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi has won the hearts of the fans, with his exceptional performances and dribbling skills making everyone ask for more in the DStv Diski Challenge and the recently concluded Diski Shield.



His rise to fame in the colours of Chiefs has seen him become a fan favourite in a very short space of time and he is thankful to the fans for the support.

“As much as I get the support, I also have to make sure that I give my all on the field for them (fans) so that they can go back home happy because we did well as a team and they love what they see from us. It is very encouraging and that is what pushes us to win our games and play entertaining football,” said the Soweto born player.



The fame started earlier this year when Vilakazi was playing for Doornkop Students at the Philly’s Games in Tembisa, with his videos going viral on social media.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but before the Philly’s games, I was already a Chiefs player. It is just that I joined the team at the end of the season. But, I am happy to be part of the team now and what I have to do now is to make sure that I work hard and improve as a player. Anyway, it’s been great to be part of this team and I really appreciate it and I am thankful for all the support I am getting.”

With all the fame around him, Vilakazi has remained humble and he thanks his grandmother for teaching him how to carry himself as a person.

“I was raised by my grandmother and that has helped me to be humble. She has taught me a lot of things about life and what is important to me right now is to make her proud,” he concluded.