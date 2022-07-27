SuperSport sign Sundowns duo on loan

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt continues to bolster his side ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.



Matsatsantsa A Pitori have secured the services of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Thabang Sibanyoni and Grant Margeman on loan, as the capital city rivals continue to do business together in the transfer window.

Recent transactions between the two sides include Sipho Mbule and Ronwen Williams going from the blue side to the yellow part of Pretoria. Now Margeman, Sibanyoni and Ricardo Goss have joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori from the Brazilians.

Margeman, who spent last season on loan at Swallows, has described the SuperSport move as a “privilege”.

“It’s a great privilege to join a team like SuperSport United and I feel honoured to be part of this club. I feel that it’s a step in the right direction in my career right now and I want to do my best. Last season I felt that I had a decent season with Swallows FC, but I am going to work on improving on the stats side, which include scoring goals and getting more assists and helping the club to win games,” said Margeman in a statement released by the club.

24-year-old Sibanyoni, who netted five goals for the University of Pretoria last season in the GladAfrica Championship – now known as the Motsepe Foundation Championship – has set his sights on scoring more goals this season.

“I am happy to join this great club. I have always wanted to prove that I can score goals in the Premier Soccer League (DStv Premiership), that’s why I am so excited to join SuperSport United. My ambitions are to score more goals and hopefully be in the top 10 goal-scoring-list this season,” he said.