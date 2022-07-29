WATCH: Royal AM tease fans with video of Pitso arriving at their village

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Could it be that Pitso Mosimane will join Royal AM in some capacity? That was the question Royal AM left South African fans with when they dropped a video of Mosimane arriving at their training on Friday evening.

The club did not caption the video but it clearly shows Mosimane arriving in an expensive car and is welcomed by the chairman Andile Mpisane.

Mpisane is Royal AM president Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s son with ex-husband Sbu Mpisane.

It turned out that Mosimane’s visit was part of his Masterclass Series Takeover, which will see the former Al Ahly mentor and his technical team of physical conditioner Kabelo Rangoaga, match performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomons visiting teams and imparting their football knowledge.



The takeover is Mosimane’s plan and vision to change the game in the country and on the continent.



“We are proud to announce The Masterclass Series with Coach Pitso Mosimane, together his technical coaching team Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon. What better way to launch a series of this magnitude, that was created by Kings than in the Kingdom of the Zulus,” read the tweet from Mosimane’s agency, MTSports on Friday.



The tweet has pictures of Mosimane with the Royal AM technical team.



Royal AM recentkly announced that they have appointed Khabo Zondo, Dan Malesela and Abram Nteo as co-coaches.