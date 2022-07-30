Pirates unveil players’ jersey numbers ahead of new season

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates have unveiled the players’ jerseys ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.



New signing Miguel Timm will inherit former captain Happy Jele’s jersey number four.

“Midfielder Miguel Timm steps into the number 4 jersey recently vacated by former skipper Happy Jele, with defender Nkosinathi Sibisi set to wear number five on his back. Strikers Evidence Makgopa and Bienvenu Eva Nga will rock numbers 17 and 33 respectively, with Monnapule Saleng taking number 14 on his return from his season-long loan spell at Swallows,” said the club on their website.

“The other new addition to the first team, defender Tapelo Xoki – who wore number 27 at his former club – finds the number unclaimed at the Buccaneers, and will be wearing it in his first season with the Soweto Giants.”

Meanwhile, looking at the Pirates changed jersey numbers, winger Deon Hotto has swapped his number 11 to don the number seven, which was previously worn by Gabadinho Mhango, while Fortune Makaringe switches from the number 15 shirt to 11.

Those are the only changes in terms of the jersey numbers with the rest of the squad continuing with their old numbers.



Pirates are preparing for their opening game of the season where they will lock horns with neighbours Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday, 6 August.”

Full list of jersey numbers below:

2 Thabiso Monyane

3 Thembinkosi Lorch

4 Miguel Timm

5 Nkosinathi Sibisi

6 Ben Motshwari

7 Deon Hotto

8 Siphesihle Ndlovu

11 Fortune Makaringe

12 Collins Makgaka

14 Monnapule Saleng

16 Thabang Monare

17 Evidence Makgopa

18 Kabelo Dlamini

20 Goodman Mosele

23 Innocent Maela

24 Tebogo Tlolane

25 Zakhele Lepasa

26 Bandile Shandu

27 Tapelo Xoki

28 Ntsako Makhubela

29 Paseka Mako

31 Richard Ofori

33 Bienvenu Eva Nga

35 Kopano Thuntsane

37 Terrence Dzvukamanja

40 Siyabonga Mpontshane

45 Vincent Pule

46 Kwame Peprah

49 Olisa Ndah