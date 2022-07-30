Bafana go through despite laboured draw with Comoros

Khaya Ndubane

Bafana Bafana reached the next round of the African Nations Championship (Chan) despite an unconvincing 0-0 draw to Comoros in the second leg of the first leg qualifier at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.



The home side qualified on a 1-0 aggregate, having beaten the visitors by that score-line in the first leg.



South Africa made their intentions clear early on as they took the game to the visitors and Keletso Sifama tested Mohamed Zamir, but the Comoros goalkeeper was well-positioned to make a save.



Sammy Seabi came close to putting Bafana in the lead at the half hour mark, but his shot hit the crossbar with Zamir well-beaten.



Just like it was the case when the teams met in Comoros, the score-line remained 0-0 at the half-time break.



South Africa came out with guns blazing in the second half, looking for an early goal. They were most reward in the 50th minute when Radiopane found himself unmarked inside the box, but he shot wide of goals.



Two minutes later substitute Sifiso Mbidana was also presented with a good opportunity to put Bafana in the lead when he too found himself unmarked inside the box following a good cross from Siyanda Msani on the left, but his shot went wide of goals.



A mix up at the back for South Africa at the back in the 57th minute presented Comoros with a chance to take the lead, but Abdallah Said Sadad failed to capitalise on the chance, as Lincoln Vyver made amends and saved the ball.



Comoros put a lot of pressure a lot of pressure on the Bafana defence towards the end of the game, but the home side kept them at bay and the game eventually ended in a goalless draw.