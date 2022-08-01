Vilakazi excited and aiming to be part of the success story at TS Galaxy

Sibongiseni Gumbi

When Sibusiso Vilakazi left Mamelodi Sundowns, it was expected that he would not be short of suitors. What remained to be seen was who he would choose.

And of them all, he chose TS Galaxy and he has revealed that their approach was what won his heart.

“I would like to again extend my ‘thank you’ to the chairman and the board for the interest they showed in me when the opportunity came,” said Vilakazi at the weekend.

“I liked how they conducted themselves and how they put themselves on my doorstep.

“For me that goes a long way. I didn’t even hesitate when they gave me the opportunity. It is exciting to start a new journey.”

‘Vila’, as Vilakazi is known in football circles, was one of the important players at Sundowns and contributed immensely to the club’s rise over the past few years.

But injuries disturbed Vilakazi’s progress and after recovering from a lengthy lay-off last season, he hardly got game time and left when his contract ended. He says he would rather leave that in the past as he looks forward to the future.

“You can’t do much about that (injuries) now – it is in the past. The only thing that I can do is look at the season that is presenting itself. It is exciting.

“What happened at Sundowns was a success but that chapter is closed now. Every story has an end, and that is how mine at Sundowns came about.”

Vilakazi says he believes that Galaxy are capable of becoming the new cup kings of local football because they are very ambitious.

“I am now looking forward to helping Galaxy. They have a history of winning trophies and so far they have the Nedbank Cup (in 2019).

“That shows they are a team who are capable of winning things. I want to be a part of the success story of the team and help bring trophies.”