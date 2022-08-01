Hotto believes Pirates have the arsenal to rectify last season’s mistakes

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates winger Deon Hotto says the club has already forgotten about what happened last season and are now geared up for the new campaign, which is full of possibilities for some silverware after bolstering their squad.

Pirates finished last season’s DStv Premiership in sixth place and lost out on lifting the Caf Confederation Cup, after losing to Morocco’s RS Berkane in the final. will help to bring smiles to the club’s supporters.



Hotto believes, however, that this season the club, especially with their new signings, can bring smiles to the faces of their supporters.

“Last season did not really go our way, we did everything that we could to make them (fans) happy, but we lost the final of the Confederation Cup,” said the Bucs winger.

“That was our last hope because in the league we did not do that well. But, if you look at it, it is not like we did not give our best, I think we were just unfortunate and just needed luck,”



“If you look at our games, there were many games that we drew that we should have won and there were some matches that we lost even though we dominated play.Sometimes in football it is all about luck. But, it is okay, we are now preparing for the new season and forgetting about what happened last season.



“We made good signings, the squad looks fresh and everyone is just ready to start. The most important thing is to make our supporters happy and I have to applaud them, because they have been through hard times with us, especially when we lost the final (of the Confed Cup).”



The Namibian international adds that it is important to start the season well when they meet Swallows FC in their opening game of the DStv Premiership in the oldest Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.



“Our intentions are clear, we know what we want, and we have to show it in our first game. Yes, it is a derby and it is going to be tough. But we know that it is important for us to start the season well.”