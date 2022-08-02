Khumalo hopes Chiefs senior team trophy drought ends

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach Vela Khumalo hopes the success of the juniors rubs off on the senior team ahead of the start of the start of the new DStv Premiership season.

This is after the Chiefs reserves lifted the Diski Shield for the second time when they beat Stellenbosch FC 2-0 at the Mpumalanga Stadium two weekends ago.

This was the Amakhosi reserves’ second Diski Shield title, with the Naturena based-outfit having won its first edition back in 2018. The club’s senior team have been on a trophy drought since they clinched the 2014/15 DStv Premiership title.

Khumalo hopes the success of the junior side, who have also won the Engen Knockout Challenge this year, will be a good luck charm for the senior team.

“Look, you know that the first team is in a rebuilding phase, but we hope that us (reserve team) winning the Diski Shield will give them a bit of luck going into the new season. There are new players and coach Arthur (Zwane) at the top, so, we can only hope for the best,” said Khumalo.

“I know it cannot be something that is done in one day, but there is hope and I think the Chiefs fans understand that they have to be a little bit patient in order for the club to get back to it’s best.”

The Amakhosi youngsters coach added that being part of Chiefs comes with a lot of pressure and his charges have to know that they are always expected to deliver in any game because of the expectations from the supporters.

He is glad that they made the Chiefs family happy by winning the Diski Shield and the Engen Knockout.