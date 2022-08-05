Nga: What attracted me to Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

New acquisition Bienvenu Eva Nga has revealed that professionalism at Orlando Pirates is what made him join the club.

Nga is one of the players that joined Pirates ahead of he 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, with the striker joining Bucs from Chippa United.

The 29-year-old Cameroon-born striker says he feels happy at the Pirates.

“One of the things that have attracted me (at Pirates) is the professionalism. Everything is organised and done on time. It’s something that also helps you improve in terms of discipline, because you know that you need to do things properly, you need to work hard to be a part of the starting team. Plus it’s a big club in South Africa,” the striker was quoted as saying on the Bucs website.

“It feels great (to be a Buccaneer). I am in high spirits. I can say it’s a dream come true. I’m very happy to be part of this big club. I’ve had a really warm welcome from people I’ve watched and seen from the outside. So, I’m really happy to be here.”

The new Buccaneer also thanked the club fans for giving him a warm welcome at Pirates and says he can’t wait to see them at the stadium.

“I must thank the Orlando Pirates fans for welcoming me. This has meant a lot to me, and we can’t wait to see them come out and support us,” he added.

Nga will have an opportunity to impress the Ghosts when the club meets Soweto rivals Swallows FC in their opening game of the season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.