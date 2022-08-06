Nga strikes on debut as Pirates beat Swallows

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Eva Nga had a good introduction to the Orlando Pirates fans after his solitary goal earned the Buccaneers a 1-0 victory over Soweto rivals Swallows FC in the DStv Premiership at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Billiat missing seniors who left Chiefs, but ready to take baton

New coach Jose Riveiro gave new players Nga, Tapelo Xoki and Nkosinathi Sibisi their first official start for Pirates.

Nga’s goal came early in the match, as Pirates had a comfortable start to the game while the visitors found themselves wanting.

The Buccaneers looked very lively from the onset, with the side enjoying much of the possession.

A good move n the first 10 minutes of the match saw Kabelo Dlamini picking out new striker Nga, and the former Chippa United striker made no mistake as he found the back of the net with a low shot to send the crowd at Orlando into raptures.

Swallow made some effort to trying to open up the Bucs defence from the wings, but their attempts were not paying off.

The game would go into the break with the Buccaneers in the driver’s seat.

In the second half, the Birds had some promising attacks and some shots from range, but things didn’t go their way.

In the 49th minute Tshediso Patje shot from outside the box, but new Pirates vice-captain Richard Ofori pulled a great save.

Bucs also had their moments with chances falling for Nga to extend the home side’s lead, but he couldn’t add to the tally, upsetting the Buccaneers fans.

Swallows came out stronger towards the later stages of the tie, with Pentjie Zulu’s shot going off target, while Patje forced another fine save from Ofori toward the end of the match as Swallows continued to search for an equaliser.

However, it was Pirates who would end up walking tall into the new season with three points in the bag.