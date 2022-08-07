Local Soccer

Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark
Football Editor
1 minute read
7 Aug 2022
9:51 am

Riveiro hails Pirates supporters after win over Swallows

Jonty Mark

'It is beautiful, hopefully game after game more people come into the stadium,' said the Pirates head coach.

Jose Riveiro was happy with Pirates' performance in the win over Swallows. Picture: Gavin Barker/Backpagepix.

Jose Riveiro praised Orlando Pirates “beautiful” supporters, as the fans returned for the Buccaneers’ 1-0 victory over Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Nga strikes on debut as Pirates beat Swallows

A debut goal from Beinvenu Eva Nga was enough to secure a victory for Pirates, in front of a healthy crowd, with fans finally allowed to fill stadiums to their capacity, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the supporters burst into song after the match, Riveiro told SuperSport TV: “It is beautiful, hopefully game after game more people come into the stadium. We need them, it is nice to play with them, I am very happy.”

The Spaniard was also satisfied with his side’s performance in his first official match as head coach, as they held off a second half fightback from Swallows to seal the three points.

“We can always do it better, there was a moment in the second half when we didn’t control the game as we would like to do. But credit to our opponent, they were trying to find a soloution after half time, and we took too much time to start performing in the second period.

“But I think in the first 20 to 25 minutes of the match we showed a good version of ourselves.

“Even in the moments we were not comfortable, we were controlling the game and competing well … I am happy with the performance.