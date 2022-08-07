Zwane claims Chiefs are ‘on the right track’ despite defeat

Jonty Mark

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane believes his team are headed in the right direction even though they lost their opening DStv Premiership match of the season 1-0 to Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: Royal AM switch Chiefs’ lights out

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Ricardo Nascimento netted the only goal of the game in just the second minute, and while Chiefs had their opportuinities, Royal AM goalkeper and man-of-the-match Hugo Nyame stood firmly in their path.

Royal AM, meanwhile, could easily have added to their tally too, with Chiefs’ keeper Bruce Bvuma pulling off one particularly spectacular save to deny Nascimento a second.

“We started slow and gave them a goal they did not deserve,” Zwane told SuperSport TV after the match.

“They got a corner and from that we had a lapse of concentration and they scored.”

Chiefs failed to clear the set piece and Nascimento poked past Bvuma from close range.

“We created I don’t know how many one-on-ones,” added Zwane.

“Their goalkeeper was man-of-the-match, that tells you he was the one who saved them.

“In the second half we did not create enough chances … our energy levels dropped, but we kept our composure. We could have done better in some instances, we needed to collect the ball on the haf turn to see our runners go forward, and we would control the ball facing our own goal. But it is our first game and I think we are on the right track, and I am proud of the boys’ effort. They gave their all.”

Royal AM co-head coach Dan Malesela, meanwhile, was understandably delighted with the three points, even if it was not always a pretty watch.

“We said to ourselves, it is a bout how we get the three points, it will not be pretyty starting off, but if we get the three points it leads us somewhere. Players are always under pressure when they platy Chiefs … but I appreciate the shift they put in. You cannot ask for more,” he told SuperSport TV.