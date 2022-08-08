Monyane aiming for regular game time at Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Thabiso Monyane made the starting line-up in Orlando Pirates’ opening game of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

The 22-year-old Pirates defender had a great start to the season with a promising performance in the club’s 1-0 victory over Soweto rivals Swallows FC at the Orlando Stadium this past weekend.

Following his worthy performance for the senior side, the defender has now vowed to work extra hard to keep his place in the team and thanks his teammates for guiding him.

“It feels good to be back, the PSL is back. We were excited going into our first game of the season and it was important that we win. The atmosphere and the support was really great, we enjoyed it,” said the defender

“I am really grateful to my coaches and my teammates as well for taking me through and telling me to relax and just to play my football. They supported me throughout the game and I am really grateful, it is a dream come true and I am really working hard. My coaches and my teammates are also pushing to work hard and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”



Monyane played for the Bucs’ reserves last campaign in the DStv Diski Challenge, where he was a key player for the Pirates’ juniors leading the team to a third place finish in the league.

Meanwhile, debutant Nkosinathi Sibisi who won the man-of-the-match award for his performance for his new team and dedicated his award to everyone at the club.

“It is credit to everyone who is involved, the guys have been pushing each other. From day one, I always said that I felt at home (from the first day I arrived at the team) because everyone welcomed me. So, this one is for everyone involved and hopefully we will get more positive results going forward,” said Sibisi.