Trigger-happy Chippa boss Mpengesi backs Klate

Ntokozo Gumede

Chippa United are among the 11 DStv Premiership clubs that are coached by locals, with Daine Klate at the helm of the Eastern Cape outfit.



Chippa chairman, Siviwe Mpengesi, however, says he would never adopt the style of having co-head coaches – a trend that was re-introduced by Mamelodi Sundowns.



Sekhukhune United and Royal AM have adopted a similar style, but the trigger-happy Mpengesi would rather deal with one person.



“It works for other clubs but I don’t think it will work for Chippa because at the end of the day, you need someone to be accountable. It is always difficult to have more than one person because the quantability (sic) is going to be problematic. It is good for those clubs who go that route but I don’t see us going that route,” said Mpengesi, before he went on to advocate for South African-born coaches.



“We’ve got a unique brand as the PSL and it is difficult to take a coach who does not understand the brand of football that we have. I am glad that our counterparts are promoting local coaches.”



Klate knows that as soon as you sign a contract at Chippa, you take it game-by-game given Mpengesi’s nature and impatience.



Over the last few seasons, the Chilli Boys have been embroiled in the relegation battle – something Klate needs to avoid.



“We don’t have a target, but we have a wish. My wish is to not swim where I normally swim. I wish I can swim further up the table and I don’t want to fight relegation. Last season after 10 games we had five points and now we have one game and one point. I am just hoping that we can beat our record from last season,” said Mpengesi.



The Chippa boss appears to have invested a lot of confidence in Klate, who he wishes can achieve as a coach just as much as he did as a footballer.



“I love how he presents himself, he is passionate and he lives the game. I believe that he is going to do well for Chippa United and I will give him all the support that he needs. He will be a good story.



“We don’t have many South African coaches who are emerging at this point. We were hoping that after Benni McCarthy we were going to have more young coaches coming through.”