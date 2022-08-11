Motshwari blames weather conditions for Pirates draw with Stellenbosch

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ben Motshwari has blamed bad weather conditions for their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC at Danie Craven Stadium in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Motshwari says the weather made it hard to control the ball which moved quickly and therefore it suited Stellenbosch since they are used to the conditions down in the Western Cape.



The Buccaneers had the upper hand going into half-time break after Nkosinathi Sbisi had opened his account for his new club with a brilliant header. But it was cancelled out by an equally fine header by Junior Mendieta in the second half forcing the teams to share the spoils on the day.



“It was a difficult one and the conditions didn’t do justice for us. The ball was fast, too quick and they used it to their advantage because they are used to it. But, we conceded a goal with a cross and I think we should have done better in terms of communicating and doing such fouls and such critical areas,” said the Bucs midfielder after the game.



Motshwari added that getting a point away from home is better than getting nothing at all.

“I think it was a great game today (Wednesday). However, overall getting a point away from home in Cape Town in such conditions, I think we will take it for now.”

Pirates will be hoping for an improved performance in their next game when they host Eastern Cape outfit Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.