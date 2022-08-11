Mokwena keeps Downs faithful in suspense about Zungu arrival

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rulani Mokwena continues to keep the Masandawana faithful waiting for news on the the possible arrival of Bongani Zungu.

ALSO READ: Rockets shoot down Sundowns in stunning upset

The former Downs player is currently unattached to any side after leaving Portuguese side Amiens SC last season.

Zungu has always expressed his desire to represent the Brazilians one more time, going as far as rubbishing the idea of him possibly joining Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Mokwena did not want to be drawn into commenting about the status of the negotiations going on between the side and Zungu, but made everyone aware that Downs are still working behind the scenes to bring new faces to Chloorkop.

“I don’t think the business is done and the club will make the necessary announcement. All I can tell you is that the cheque book is not closed yet,” said Mokwena in a post match interview on the back of Downs’ 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy.

The defending champions were brought to their knees by a Lifa Hlongwane goal and Mokwena says Sibusiso “Vila” Vilakazi played a hand in helping The Rockets nail one over Downs. “Vila” joined Galaxy from Sundowns after spending about five seasons at Chloorkop.

“It was not an easy game against a well-coached side and you could see that having “Vila” training with us the whole pre-season played a little bit into their advantage,” said Mokwena.

“He has so much intel on us and they knew 150% about the weaknesses of our team. But be that as it may, we could have played better and we know we could have played better.”