Draw against Stellenbosch a fair result, says Pirates coach Riveiro

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Jose Riveiro says both Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC had their fair share of chances to win the game following their 1-1 draw at Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday.

Riveiro, who is new in the DStv Premiership, admits that his charges started the game on a bad foot, even though they managed to break the deadlock first thanks to Nkosinathi Sibisi’s header towards half-time.

Riveiro says Pirates’ attacks were not lethal enough and believes his side was lucky to have scored first, before Stellenbosch responded through Junior Mendieta to level the scores. But, the Spain-born mentor believes Bucs looked better in the second half, only to be let down by allowing Stellies to score.

“I think it is a fair result first of all. I think both teams had moments to win the game. I think the way Stellenbosch started the game was much better than us. First half was very tough, we couldn’t get rid of the pressing easily,” the Pirates mentor told SuperSport TV after the game.

“A lack of teeth in our attacks so we lost the ball too many times and we suffered the consequences and we went into the half-time with a result that’s not probably fair with what happened in the first half to both teams. Football is like that. In the second half, we were much better than the first one. We started to play much better with more calm and freedom. We wanted to play and it was probably our best moment in the second half before we conceded the goal. But I think after 90 minutes, it is a fair result.”

The Buccaneers have now collected four points in their two opening league games and they will be looking for their second win of the season when they meet with Chippa United at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.