Sundowns Ladies reach final of Cosafa Champions League qualifiers

For the second time in two years, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies managed to reach the final of the Cosafa Caf Women’s Champions League qualifiers where they will meet Green Buffaloes Ladies of Zambia at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Sundowns Ladies secured their spot in the Cosafa qualifiers final thanks to a better goal-difference between them and Botswana’s Double Action Ladies.

The team from Botswana was supposed to win by at least seven goals without conceding in their last group match against Mozambican outfit Costa do Sol, but Double Action only managed to register a 2-0 victory against the club from Mozambique in Group A.

Banyana Ba Style, on the other hand, had thrashed Costa do Sol 8-1 in their previous meeting. That result left Downs Ladies and Double Action level on four points, but the South Africans top the group, while the Botswana club finished the qualifiers group phase in second place and the Mozambicans are in last place having failed to register a single point.

Looking at other finalists Green Buffaloes, they were able to make a clean sweep on the road to the final collecting six points after beating Olympique de Moroni and Young Buffaloes in Group B.

The Zambians have also proved to be lethal upfront with the team scoring eight goals, with five of them being scored by Ireen Lungu, whom Sundowns will have to keep an eye on.

Sundowns Ladies assistant coach Agnes Nkosi says they came up against an organised side when they took on Botswana’s Double Action Ladies, but now, their focus is on their tie against Green Buffaloes.

“We faced a very organized side who showed they have learned their lessons from last year’s competition. Although we played our best, we ended up with a result that we least expected. Nevertheless, we still stand a chance to go through. Despite the result, we remain a force to be reckoned with and we will dust ourselves from this and plan for the next game,” Nkosi was quoted as saying on the club’s website.