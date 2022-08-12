Klate hopes players minimise mistakes ahead of Pirates clash

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Chippa United coach Daine Klate will be hoping that his troops have learned from their mistakes as he chases his first maximum points in the DStv Premiership as a coach.

Klate was not happy with how his side lost to Royal AM in their previous game, saying that minor mistakes cost the club.



The Chilli Boys travel to Johannesburg for a meeting with Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Klate will be hoping his players minimise their errors, especially coming up against a Pirates side which is eager for their second win of the season.

“I am hoping they learn, because it is nice when it happens and they experience these types of things. Sometimes when you lose games like this people think the score is not the reflection of the game. If we really think about the two mistakes (against Royal AM) having not made them it would have been a different story. But that as it may be, we have another chance on Sunday to rectify them (mistakes),” said Klate, who played for the Buccaneers during his days as a player.

“I think in a nutshell we have to take the positives because we have another game and we will just take it from there. But yeah, it is going to be a difficult one. But we obviously have to look at what went wrong and then try to rectify our mistakes in this short space of time so that we can prepare for Pirates.”

The Chippa mentor is pinning his hopes on some of his youngsters who have been promoted to the first team to shine and help the team to be at its best.

“The youngsters who came in, Thulani Mini, Siphelele Luthuli, Aviwe Mqokozo and Diego Appollis, they all made a difference and they showed hunger when they came in. The more opportunities they get the better we will become as a team.”