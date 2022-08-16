Chiefs over Sundowns loss, focus now on next match, says Zwane

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says they have taken the lessons from the Mamelodi Sundowns loss last weekend as they look forward.

ALSO READ: Pirates’ Timm looks to the future after Chippa loss

Chiefs suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at Loftus Stadium on Saturday. But instead of languishing in the misery of the loss, Zwane has urged his Chiefs team to look forward.

In the defeat, Zwane must have learnt a few things about his team and where they need to work harder at.

“We had a good session with the guys this morning,” Zwane told the Chiefs website on Monday.

“We reflected and took some lessons from Saturday’s game. Our focus and energy is now fully on the upcoming game as we need to collect points,” added Zwane.

Chiefs make a long awaited return to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where they will host Richards Bay FC on Saturday.

The Natal Rich Boyz are the new boys in the DStv Premiership but have had a dream start.

After three games, they remain undefeated and are top of the table with seven points and Zwane knows it will be no easy task for his side in Durban.

“We know it won’t be easy but we will prepare adequately for Richards Bay.” Zwane says. And while the mood is not high among the Chiefs supporters at the moment, they are expected to come out in numbers at Moses Mabhida.

Durban is known for filling up the stadium when the big teams are in the city. It is however at the same venue where a number of coaches have faced the wrath of the aggrieved supporters.

Steve Komphela lost his job at Chiefs after the supporters rioted at the same venue a few years ago. And with Zwane not a favourite among some in the Amakhosi faithful, a bad performance could see him getting a few boos thrown at him.