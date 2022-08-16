Riveiro believes Pirates will find their finishing touch

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

With only three games played, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is already concerned about his side’s lack of a clinical edge in front of goal, but believes his charges will get it right as time goes by.

Next up for the Buccaneers is a DStv Premiership clash against Royal AM tomorrow at the Moses Mabhida Stasdium.

Pirates have only managed to score two goals in the games they have played andhave collected four points so far in the league having recorded one draw, one win and one loss, after being edged out 1-0 by Chippa United on Sunday.

Riveiro,believes the club’s failure to utilise theirscoring chances is not only the responsibility of their strikers, with the team able to create opportunities for any player on the field.

“It is just a question of time, you will see, the last touch is the most difficult thing in football,” said the Bucs head coach.

“Even the ones you think are easy to score are the most difficult ones. We need to finish the chances with a bit more confidence. One day is going to change, and I am not only talking about our number nine, we generate situations for everybody, central midfielders, wing-backs, number 10’s they are all having chances in the game.”

The Soweto giants mentor has already put his focus onto the Royal AM clash and wants his players to forget about their previous result.

“Like I said, it’s just the beginning, it’s only three games, and I think on a normal day we should be celebrating a victory with seven points, but we have four.

“We have now one game in Durban very soon and we have to go there with a clear idea to dominate and to create and hope to be more accurate in the last third and that it’s enough to get the points. That’s what we are all looking for, three points. It’s going to come.”